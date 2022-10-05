| logout
Ledger Week six pick-em is open
The Heavener Ledger Week Six pick-em contest is now open.
The contest is free for our readers and we will have weekly and overall winners.
It’s simple, all you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.
Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text them to (918) 649-4712.
|Week 6 Ledger football pick-em
|Idabel
|at
|Heavener
|Hilldale
|at
|Poteau
|Panama
|at
|Canadian
|Spiro
|at
|Valliant
|Gore
|at
|Pocola
|Arkoma
|at
|Cave Springs
|OU
|vs
|Texas
|Texas Tech
|at
|OSU
|Tulsa
|at
|Navy
|Arkansas
|at
|Mississippi St.
|TCU
|at
|Kansas
|Tiebreaker: How many points will OU allow against Texas_________
|Please fill out the team you think will win and email the form to
|craig@heavenerledger.com or text it to (918) 649-4712. The forms
|have to be in by 5 p.m. Friday.