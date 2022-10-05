Ledger Week six pick-em is open

 Skip to content

The Heavener Ledger Week Six pick-em contest is now open.

The contest is free for our readers and we will have weekly and overall winners.

It’s simple, all you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text them to (918) 649-4712.

Week 6 pick-em

Week 6 Ledger football pick-em
Idabel at Heavener
Hilldale at Poteau
Panama at Canadian
Spiro at Valliant
Gore at Pocola
Arkoma at Cave Springs
OU vs Texas
Texas Tech at OSU
Tulsa at Navy
Arkansas at Mississippi St.
TCU at Kansas
Tiebreaker: How many points will OU allow against Texas_________
Please fill out the team you think will win and email the form to
craig@heavenerledger.com or text it to (918) 649-4712. The forms
have to be in by 5 p.m. Friday.
