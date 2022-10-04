Voter registration deadline approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY – The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 General Election is quickly approaching. The deadline to register to vote or update your registration before the upcoming election is Oct. 14.

Applications must be received or postmarked by the deadline in order for voters to be eligible to participate in the Nov. 8 election.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 per year or try it out for free for seven days.