State softball tournaments set

OKLAHOMA CITY – Brackets for the Oklahoma state fast pitch softball tournaments were released Monday by the Oklahoma State Secondary Athletic Association.

The tournaments will be held starting Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City for Classes B through Class 3A. LeFlore County had three teams advance to the tournaments.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter or in this week’s paper. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 per month or $50 per year or try it out for seven days for free.