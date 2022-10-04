Obituary for John Dowell

John David Dowell, of Ratliff City passed from this life Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the age of 89. He was born Sept. 3, 1933 in Hodgen to Clarence David and Cleo Elizabeth (Keith) Dowell.

John was known by many names; John, Uncle Johnny, J.D., Pawpaw, PePaw and Pop. He was a longtime resident of Ratliff City. He married the love of his life, Juanita Dean (Graham) June 30, 1952 in Arkansas. They modeled the example of what a marriage should be and because of this both daughters and a grandson have chosen June 30 as their date of marriage also. His heart was always in farming and he never really considered it work. He farmed until his health would no longer allow him to continue. He also worked in the propane business for 40 years to provide for his family. After an auto accident at the age of 80 he made the decision to move to Durant where he lived out the rest of his life enjoying his family, but still dreamed of plowing fields and mowing hay.

In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, farming, watching T.V. with his family and reading the newspaper, where he always checked the obituary to see if he was in it. In his later years he could still enjoy the same shows he saw when he was younger, eating fast food, and seeing how many ways he could get attention whether that be pushing his life alert button or pulling his apartment alarm. He believed in God, family, hard work and honesty. Over the years he and his wife, Dean, took in many extended family members when they needed a hand to get their lives back on track. He gave of his time, money or processions to anyone that he thought needed it, even total strangers. He helped those who needed a roof over their head, food in their stomach, propane to heat their home, money to get an education or even a prom dress for a young lady. These are things that he told no one about but was later found out. He loved his sisters and children dearly, adored his grandchildren and still had love for many nieces and nephews. His children’s spouses became his children as well. He never met a stranger and loved teasing and nicknaming those he loved.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Dean (Graham) Dowell, who passed Dec. 28, 1987; his parents Clarence David and Cleo Elizabeth (Keith) Dowell; sisters Helen Bowman, Margie Alston, Nila Davis and special friend Anita Wickline.

Survivors include his daughters Joyce Scroggins and husband James of Fort Gibson, Jodi Robison and husband Tim Robinson of Kenefic; son James David Dowell and wife LeAnne of Durant, estranged son John Dale Dowell of Cushing; grandchildren Jimmy Dowell, Robin Deen, Johnna Morris, April Bohanan, Tony Scroggins, Jesse Scroggins, Jenni Jones, Sarah Dowell, Emilly Love, Susan Dowell, Carson Robinson, Brevyn Robinson, Korbyn Robinson, Fynli Robinson; as well as 18 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephew, other extended family and special caregiver Dione Watson.

A family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Funeral Home.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday at the Monterey Chapel, 224 S 9th Street, Durant, with Bro. Mike Johnston officiating. A graveside service is 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Heavener.

Serving as pallbearers will be his two son-in-laws and four grandsons; James Scroggins, Tim Robinson, Jimmy Dowell, Tony Scroggins, Jesse Scroggins and Carson Robinson.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant, PH- 580-916-9090,