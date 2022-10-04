Obituary for Jimmy Goodwin

Graveside service for Jimmy Wayne Goodwin, 72 of Poteau is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with his best friend, Roger Barger officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

He was born Sept. 15, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama to Edna Mae Goodwin and Joseph Lawrence Goodwin and passed away Oct. 2, 2022 in Poteau.

