Obituary for Edith Urchison

Funeral service for Edith Irene Urchison, 88 of Gravette, Arkansas is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Dec. 28, 1933 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Irene (Bowden) Sanders and George, Sanders and passed away Sept. 30, 2022 in Broken Arrow.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 per month and get the latest LeFlore County news, sports, obits and more.