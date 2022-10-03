Panama, Poteau lead county teams

Panama is the new top offensive scoring team in LeFlore County while Poteau remains the toughest team to score against through Week 5 games.

Panama, which took over the top place from Pocola, averaged 36.2 points per game, barely edging out Pocola at 34.3 and Heavener at 29.8.

Poteau allows only 16.6 points per game on defense, edging out Spiro, Panama and Pocola.

In Week 6 games Friday, Idabel is at Heavener, Hilldale goes to Poteau, Panama visits Canadian, Spiro travels to Valliant, Pocola hosts Gore in a key district contest and Arkoma visits Cave Springs.