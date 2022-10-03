Obituary for Kenneth Richard

SHADY POINT – Funeral service for Kenneth Dale Richard, 69, of Shady Point, is 10 a.m. Thursday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Reverend Tim Painter officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

He was born Feb. 10, 1953 in Phoeniz, Arizona to Betty (Slape) Richard and Glen Richard and passed away Oct. 2, 2022 in Poteau.

