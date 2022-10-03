Obituary for Betty Ryburn

Funeral service for Betty Faye Ryburn, 83, is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Mae Morton officiating. Burial will follow at the Howe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

Betty was born Jan. 23, 1939 in Heavener to Lear Morton and Jess Franklin Morton and peacefully passed away at home Oct. 1, 2022 in Howe.

Betty loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed attending ball games, going to the casino, yard selling, listening to Jimmy Swaggart and Daniel O’Donnell.

Survivors include daughters Teresa Martin and Bill, Sheila Smith and Johnny, Missy Drake and Charles, JoAnna Goad, Casandra White, Angie Johnson and Rodney, son, Alan Callahan and Crystal; daughter-in-law, Kelly Callahan; sister-in-law Mae Morton; grandchildren Shane Brown, Jamie Johnston, Jonna Robinson, Jennifer Higgins, Casey Smittle, Jess Callahan, Zac Easley, Kyle Callahan, Dakota Callahan, Waylon Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Hayley Drake, Cody Fox, Nichole Fox, Aaron Goad, Lynsey Pearce, Whitney Carter and Hunter Johnson; 49 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Bill Callahan, and Don White; infant daughter, Billie Jane Callahan; son, Robin Callahan, daughter-in-law, Rella Callahan; sisters, Ruby Benson, and Retha Moore; and baby brother, Joril Morton.