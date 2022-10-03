Heavener School menu for 10-3-2022 By Craig Hall | October 3, 2022 | 0 The Heavener School cafeteria menu for Monday: Breakfast: sausage biscuit Lunch: Spaghetti/batter bread If you want to sponsor the cafeteria menu, call (918) 653-2425. Posted in Heavener, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Obituary for Dusty Clubb September 27, 2022 | No Comments » Obituary for Bobby Johnson September 21, 2022 | No Comments » Obituary for Lonnie Williams September 16, 2022 | No Comments » HUA, Council meeting 9-16-2022 video September 16, 2022 | No Comments » HUA, Council agendas 9-15-2022 September 15, 2022 | No Comments »