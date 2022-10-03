Commissioners approve fire truck for Wister

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners on Monday approved two actions aimed at getting a new fire truck for the Wister Fire Department.

Commissioners approved a resolution between the county and the city regarding the purchase, and agreed to seek sealed bids for a commercial pumper.

The board also voted to leave the outdoor burn ban in effect for at least another week. Weather forecasts predicted continued dry, warm weather, making it likely the ban will remain in effect for some time.

