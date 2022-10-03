| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 10-3-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular weekly business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Consider and possibly approve agreement between LeFlore County and the city of Wister regarding purchase of a new fire truck benefitting Wister Fire Department.
- Consider and possibly approve bid notice and resolution advertising to accept sealed bids regarding the purchase of a commercial pumper to benefit the Wister Fire Department.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution regarding drug and alcohol testing policy for LeFlore County employees.
- Review and possibly approve District #1 CBRI project resolutions #22-CBRI-D!-RD-PO91, Walls Road, Project #22-CBRI-D1-RD-PO92, Knothold Road and #22-CBRI-DI-RD-PO93, Bud French Road.
- Adjourn.