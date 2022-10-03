 Skip to content

Commissioners’ agenda 10-3-2022

Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular weekly business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

 

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders
  8. New business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser Road projects.
  13. Consider and possibly approve agreement between LeFlore County and the city of Wister regarding purchase of a new fire truck benefitting Wister Fire Department.
  14. Consider and possibly approve bid notice and resolution advertising to accept sealed bids regarding the purchase of a commercial pumper to benefit the Wister Fire Department.
  15. Discuss and possibly approve resolution regarding drug and alcohol testing policy for LeFlore County employees.
  16. Review and possibly approve District #1 CBRI project resolutions #22-CBRI-D!-RD-PO91, Walls Road, Project #22-CBRI-D1-RD-PO92, Knothold Road and #22-CBRI-DI-RD-PO93, Bud French Road.
  18. Adjourn.
