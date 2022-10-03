Bible verse 10-3-2022 By Craig Hall | October 3, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Monday. There is no one holy like the LORD; there is no one besides you; there is no Rock like our God. Samuel 1 2:2 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener School menu for 10-3-2022 October 3, 2022 | No Comments » Did you know 10-2-2022 October 2, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 10-2-2022 October 2, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-2-2022 October 2, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-1-2022 October 1, 2022 | No Comments »