Obituary for Kathryn Davis

SPIRO – Funeral service for Kathryn Davis, 71 of Spiro is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Reverend Bryan Fouts officiating.

She was born Jan. 30, 1951 in Springdale, Arkansas to Verdia Mae (Pennington) and Charles L. Overton and passed away Sept. 30, 2022 in Spiro.

She was married to Ike Davis on May 27, 2005 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She attended Victory Worship Center and loved her family dearly.

Survivors include her husband, Ike Davis; daughters Amanda Gavin and husband Lauren and Abby Hogan and husband David; grandchildren Trey Hogan, Leah Hogan and Katie Gavin; sisters Virginia Floyd and husband Dale; and brothers Ed Overton and wife Debra, James Overton and wife Linda, Bob Overton and wife Pam, and John Overton and wife Chelli.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Verdia Overton.