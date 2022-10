Did you know is a feature we run most days focusing on the people and places of LeFlore County.

G.D. Hughes passed away in 1950. He was born in 1881 and died at the age of 68. He was the former owner of the Heavener Liberty Theater and a former mayor of the city.

