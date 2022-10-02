Bible verse 10-2-2022 By Craig Hall | October 2, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Sunday. Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. Matthew 7:24 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse 10-1-2022 October 1, 2022 | No Comments » Did you know 9-30-2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 9-30-2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather forecast 9-30-2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 9-30-2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments »