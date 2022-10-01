Late score lifts Spiro past Antlers

By DAVID SEELEY

PDN Editor

SPIRO – Oakland Raiders late owner Al Davis had one simple phrase, “Just win, baby!” The Spiro Bulldogs did just that Friday night at McClain Stadium.

With both the Bulldogs and the visiting Antlers Bearcats struggling to generate any offense, the ’Dogs scored with 35 seconds left as back-up quarterback Hunter Sparks sneaked it in from a yard out and hit the extra point to give Spiro a 7-0 District 2A-6 victory and end a two-game losing streak.

“I did feel comfortable about (one score would win),” Spiro first-year coach Kyle Fowler said. “I thought our defense played really well all night. Like I told them at halftime, I couldn’t see them scoring, but we had to find a way (to score) — and we found a way.”

It looked like on Spiro’s previous drive the Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 1-1 in district play) were going to score, but on fourth down, Sparks had his 17-yard touchdown pass to Kane Hendricks get dropped by the receiver in the end zone with 2:46 left to play to not only give the Bearcats (2-3, 1-1) the ball but keep the game scoreless.

However, as it did all night, the Spiro defense rose to the occasion and ended up pushing the ’Cats back to their own 1-yard line where they faced fourth down with about 50 seconds remaining in the game.

Antlers’ punter basically kicked his punt straight up in the air. After one bounce, Hendricks picked up the ball at the Antlers 10 with 44 seconds remaining to play, setting up Sparks’ game-winning score.

The Bearcats did have one last chance to tie. Thanks to a 36-yard pass play, the ’Cats got to the Spiro 34 with five seconds left in the game. On the next play, Spiro defensive back Tommy Worton picked off the pass to seal the deal as the horn sounded — and the Bulldogs found themselves right back in the District 2A-6 race.

“We knew this was a critical game for the district standings,” Fowler said. “We knew Antlers was going to come in here with a good team. We did what we needed to do to win. We’ll sure take it.”

Now, Fowler just hopes Friday night’s win will be a springboard for the rest of the season, which will now see three straight road games — next Friday night at Valliant, Oct. 13 at Idabel and Oct. 21 at Hugo.

“We needed something positive to happen, and that happened tonight,” he said. “I just trust these guys will take this, build off of it and see what happens.”