Ironheads shake free of Heavener late

By CRAIG HALL

EUFAULA – Heavener’s football game at Eufaula Friday wasn’t exactly a David vs. Goliath matchup, but it was close.

Over the years, the two schools have played to a virtual standoff. Heavener defeated the Ironhead, 49-42, a decade ago, then lost only17-14 in 2014. But since then, the two programs have gone in opposite directions. Eufaula has been a perennial playoff team and district champion.

Heavener has not made the playoffs since 2011.

The Wolves entered the game 1-4 overall and 0-1 after a disappointing loss at Valliant last week. Eufaula, as usual, was on a roll. The Ironheads are ranked sixth in the state, were 4-1 and 1-0 after a blowout win against Spiro last week.

Thus, Eufaula would have to be considered a big favorite. The only problem was Heavener either didn’t know about the recent history or cared. The Wolves scored a touchdown and tied the score at 13 early in the third quarter, threatening to spoil Eufaula’s elaborate homecoming festivities.

The Ironheads, finally took advance of multiplying Heavener injuries and big plays to score the final 27 points and post a 47-13 win in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.

Eufaula continues on toward another district championship next week at a struggling Wilburton team. Heavener, which has played four of its first five games on the road, finds the road not getting much easier next week when the Wolves host Idabel, which beat the same Valliant team Heavener lost to last week, 54-6.

Heavener played without talented wide receiver Jackson Clubb and lost P.J. Riddley among others in the second half. Riddley had made the play of the game late in the second quarter with Eufaula driving, Riddley nullified the drive with a beautiful interception and return.

Plus, Heavener is home for most of the second half of the season, playing in the friendly confines of Harvey Stadium in four of the last five games with the only road trip the short jaunt to Spiro.

In other games involving LeFlore County teams Friday night, Poteau made the ridiculously long road trip for a district contest to Madill and the Pirates won their 30th straight district game, escaping with a 17-14 win. Poteau improves to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in district play while Madill is 2-3 and 0-2.

In the biggest game in LeFlore County Friday, Pocola tuned up for its showdown next week with Gore by downing a good Central Sallisaw team, 30-8. Pocola is 4-2 and 2-0. Central falls to 3-2 and 1-1. Gore, ranked second in Class A, visits Pocola next week in a game that will likely decide the district championship.

Spiro bounced back from its beating by Eufaula last week to win a defensive struggle against Antlers, 7-0. The Bulldogs improve to 3-2 and 1-1. Antlers is 2-3 and 1-1. The Bulldogs make the long trip over the mountain to play at Valliant next week.

Panama and Arkoma were not scheduled to play this week. Panama travels to Canadian next week while Arkoma starts district play at Cave Springs.