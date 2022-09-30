Obituary for Sandra Thompson

POTEAU – Funeral service for Sandra Kay Thompson, 52 of Wister is 10 a.m. Monday at The Pentecostal Church in Poteau with Brother Jeff Jensen officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Nov. 28, 1969 in Talihina to Barbara (Lucas) Montgomery and Harrell Montgomery and passed away Sept. 27, 2022 in Wister.

Survivors include husband, Terry Thompson; stepdaughter, Kristi Thompson; granddaughter, Kalyn Edwards; great granddaughter, Raelynn; brother, Bryan Montgomery; and sister, Lisa Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jim Montgomery.

Pallbearers are Randy Duvall, Eddie Sockey, Leon Clark, Cole Reece, Bryan Montgomery and Dakota Clark.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.