Most county teams continue district play

By CRAIG HALL

Four of the six LeFlore County football teams will be in action during Week Five games Friday night with all the teams aside from Panama and Arkoma entering the second week of district play. Panama and Arkoma both have a bye this week.

Friday’s schedule features Heavener on the road against a difficult foe in Eufaula; Poteau makes the long trip to Madill seeking its 30th straight district win; Spiro hosts Antlers; Pocola hosts Central Sallisaw in an important district contest; and

“We’ve got two tough ones coming up,” Heavener Coach Jeff Broyles said of this week and next week at home against Idabel. “Eufaula looked pretty good. They spanked Spiro pretty good. It was one of those deals where they could have probably named the score to be honest.”

Heavener's game at Eufaula

Heavener came close in a game at Valliant last week, overcoming a three-touchdown deficit to take the lead in the second half before Valliant rallied late to defeat the Wolves, 32-21.

“We did not play well,” said Heavener Coach Jeff Broyles. “We had a great week of practice. I thought the kids were prepared, but the bottom line is we weren’t prepared. We got outcoached and outplayed.

“We’ve got to keep fighting and scratching. We’ve had two games that could have gone our way.

Trailing 12-0 at halftime, the Wolves gave up an early score in the third quarter to trail 18-0, before storming back to take a 21-18 lead before some questionable calls by the officials allowed Valliant to recover and get the 32-21 win.

Heavener is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in district. The Wolves are on the road again at district favorite Eufaula, which defeated Spiro, 48-13 Friday.

Poteau rolled to its 29th straight district win with a 44-7 win over Fort Gibson. The Pirates improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in district play. The Pirates make the long trip to Madill next week.

Spiro dropped to 2-2 and 0-1 and looks to get its first district game at home next week at home against Antlers.

Both the county Class A teams had big wins Friday in district openers. Panama (2-2 and 1-0) swamped Porter, 45-21. Porter drops to 2-2 and 0-1. The Razorbacks have a bye next week.

Pocola snapped a two-game losing streak, crushing Canadian, 54-6, on the road. The Indians improve to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. Canadian, the town, not the country, drops to 0-4 and 0-1.

Arkoma fell for the third straight time, losing to undefeated Dewar, 58-8. Dewar is 3-0. Arkoma falls to 1-3 and has a bye.