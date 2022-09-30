LeFlore County calendar 9-30-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Funeral service for Harper Marie Hammer

Memorial service for Kelly Jo Kelly

High school football: Heavener at Eufaula; Poteau at Madill; Antlers at Spiro; Central Sallisaw at Pocola; Arkoma bye.

See the calendar for the next week on today’s daily newsletter