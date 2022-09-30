Bible verse for 9-30-2022 By Craig Hall | September 30, 2022 | 0 There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love. –1 John 4:18 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 9-29-2022 September 29, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-27-2022 September 27, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-20-2022 September 20, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-19-2022 September 19, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-18-2022 September 18, 2022 | No Comments »