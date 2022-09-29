Obituary for Kelly Jo Kelly

SPIRO – Memorial service for Kelly Jo Kelly, 49 of Spiro, is 11 a.m. Friday at Southside House of Worship in Spiro. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

She was born March 20, 1973 in Stigler to Maxine (Phillips) Ritter and passed away Sept. 17, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was married to James Kelly.

Survivors include her husband, James Kelly of Spiro.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Dean Ritter; and her grandparents, Lee and Maxine Ritter.