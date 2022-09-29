Obituary for Harper Hammer

SHADY POINT – Funeral service for Harper Marie Hammer, of Shady Point is 10 a.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Dale Lowrimore officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Sept. 16, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Amanda (Hammer) and James Patterson and passed away Sept. 22, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include mother, Amanda Hammer; grandmother, Alamanda Clark; grandfather, Tony Hammer; step-grandfather, Eddie Adams; and great grandmother, Paula Clark.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Patterson; and great grandfather, Michael Clark.

Pallbearers are Bruce Patterson, Eddie Adams, Jordan Ford and Tony Hammer.