LeFlore County calendar 9-29-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Graveside funeral service for Warren Strickland
Funeral service for Dusty Clubb
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener Community blood drive 2-6 p.m. First Baptist Church fellowship hall
High school softball regionals TBA
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
