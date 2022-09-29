LeFlore County calendar 9-29-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Graveside funeral service for Warren Strickland

Funeral service for Dusty Clubb

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener Community blood drive 2-6 p.m. First Baptist Church fellowship hall

High school softball regionals TBA

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

