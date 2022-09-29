Did you know 9-29-2022

Did you know is a feature we try to run daily focusing on the people and places from LeFlore County.

Oren John Maitland Brewer died April 16, 1950 and was born in 1869. He arrived in Heavener in 1898 as a merchant. He had been involved in the establishment of both local banks and was a former president of First National Bank since its inception in 1909. Brewer also served many government positions, including that of mayor.

