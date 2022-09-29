County teams start regional play today

Eight LeFlore County fast pitch softball teams have qualified for the regional tournaments, which are scheduled to start Thursday in Class 4A to Class B.

Poteau, in Class 5A, begins regional play at a later date.

In Class 3A, Heavener and Kiefer are both on the road. Heavener is in the 3A regional at Kiefer and plays the hosts Thursday at noon. Henryetta and Sequoyah-Tahlequah play at 2 p.m. All the Kiefer games can be seen – www.teamsports1.com and Kiefer Lady Trojan Facebook Page (Kiefer Local Broadcast)

Spiro was sent to the regional at Tishomingo. Dewey and Tishomingo play at noon with Spiro and Eufaula pairing off at 2 p.m.

In Class 2A, Pocola hosts a regional while Howe was sent to the Fairland Regional. Pocola hosts Chelsea at noon with Commerce and Colbert playing at 2 p.m. The Pocola games will be live streamed Pocola Indian Network YouTube Page (Pocola Student Broadcast).

At Fairland, the hosts play Chouteau at noon with Howe playing Stroud at 2 p.m.

In Class A, Wister was sent to a regional at Cyril. Cyril plays Vanoss at noon with Wister taking on Hollis at 2 p.m. All the games are scheduled to be shown here: http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/

Class B has three regional teams. LeFlore is in the Stuart regional and plays Verden at 2 p.m. following the Stuart and Varnum game at noon.

Whitesboro is hosting a regional. The Lady Bulldogs play Roff at noon with Cameron taking on Pittsburg at 2 p.m.

Subscribe and never miss a story.