Area fishing report 9-28-2022

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: September 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 75°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on grubs, jerk baits, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, river channel, rocks, and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around channels, river channel, and rocks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, grass hoppers, worms around brush structure, rocks, shallows, shorelines, weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: September 24. Elevation is 11 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 90°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs around brush structure, points, standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 23. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped and white bass fair on flukes, hair jigs, sassy shad, and topwater lures below the dam and tailwater. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around channels, docks, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, sunfish, and worms around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 64°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on jigs, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms below the dam, channels, rocks, shallows, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September23. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 81°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, spotted and white bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around coves, main lake, and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, dough bait, goldfish, sunfish, and worms around creek channels and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 23. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures around coves, points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait around coves and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, small lures, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, coves, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, river mouth, and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September23. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and spinnerbaits around coves, points, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around channels, and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report

Wister: September 24. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 89°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Tenkiller: September 24. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on minnows and worms around brush structure and docks. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, and points. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

