Poteau Board discusses search for superintendent

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau School Board members discussed the ongoing search for a permanent superintendent in a special meeting Tuesday evening.

The board also approved a change in the Estimate of Needs to be submitted to the county Excise Board and some change orders on the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center remodeling project.

Board President Ranada Adams said no vote or official action was taken during the executive session about the superintendent search.

Adams said the search is continuing but there was no time pressure because “we have a good interim superintendent.” The position is being filled by John Turner.

Two change orders in the BLK project were approved for a total of $1,911.

Devin Cochran, director of operations, said one involved raising the fire protection sprinkler pipes to place them out of reach from people in the seats. Another involved filling in some gaps when the bleachers are retracted as a safe

ty measure.

An earlier change order involving replacing diffusers over the stage with less expensive ones had resulted in a $1,875 credit, which was applied to the two new changes, resulting in the $1,900 total.

The Estimate of Needs for the Child Nutrition Fund was decreased from approximately $1.759 million to $1.757 million due an adjustment to teacher retirement figures.

