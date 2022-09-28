Obituary for Louis Dorey

Louis Dorey, 89, was born in Poteau in 1933 to Cleo Mildred (Hunter) Dorey and Louis Joseph Dorey. On Sept. 26, 2022 he passed away peacefully. The funeral will be held at Evan’s Funeral Home in the chapel this Friday at 2 p.m.

When Mary Sue and he met through a mutual friend she was living in Panama and he lived in Poteau. The couple spent 47 years living in El Reno, where they raised their children. After moving back to Poteau, they were introduced to singing groups. He even played the guitar and sang as part of a group on occasion. This year Louis and Mary Sue were able to celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary.

At a young age Louis bravely served the United States in the Korean War. He was a retired Sergeant, who served with company I, 180th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division of the National Guard. The group was called into active military service in September 1950. Later on, he worked as an Assistant Warden in El Reno.

He loved eastern Oklahoma. He had a variety of hobbies including gardening, carpentry, fishing, camping, raising bees, watching OU football with his son Louis and nephew Mike Lovett, bird watching, photography, working on the family farm, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife Mary Sue; sister, Cleora Raney; son Louis and spouse Susan, daughter, Kathryn; granddaughter Kellye and spouse Oz, great-granddaughter Norah, granddaughter Laura and spouse Greg, and great-granddaughter Claire.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Arlene Dorey Branson and Clarice Goodnight.