Obituary for Mazie Hillin

GREENVILLE, Ala. – Funeral service for Edna Mae “Mazie” Hillin, 81 of Greenville, Alabama, formerly of Spiro, is 11 a.m. Saturday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

She was born March 15, 1941 in Peoria, Arizona to Christine Pauline (Jackson) Coker and Charles Steven Coker and passed away Sept. 24, 2022 in Greenville, Alabama.

While living in Spiro she owned, operated and managed many different businesses. She had a passion for cooking, baking and gardening. Her love of benevolence for families, at the loss of their loved ones, could come with an expression of her German Chocolate Cake or her Macaroni Salad. Her love and care of her family was always her priority. Friends and family will remember thoughtful gifts of fresh canned vegetables and preserves from her garden or a jar of homemade BBQ sauce.

Survivors include her daughters Connie Edwards and Janie Niehaus (Tony); step-daughter, Penny Sue Simmons; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hillin; daughter Vickie Crase and son-in-law Danny Crase; son, Charles E. “Chuckie” Harris; infant daughter, Donna Harris; infant son, James Harris; brothers Thomas Ray Coker and Russell Bob Coker; granddaughter, Michelle Crase; and great granddaughter Tiffany Little.

Viewing and Visitation is Friday from 1 – 7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.