Obituary for Dusty Clubb

Melinda “Dusty” Clubb, 73, of Heavener was born Oct. 17, 1949 in Lynch, Kentucky to Frank and Wilma (Day) Marsili and passed away Sept. 25, 2022 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Michael Marsili officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Dusty was a long-time resident of the area and a Registered Nurse of over 40 years. Throughout her career, she worked at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, Health South Rehabilitation Hospital in Fort Smith, and the LeFlore County Department of Human Services, where she retired after working there for over twenty years. Dusty loved shopping, especially for antiques, and sold jewelry for twenty years. She also loved taking care of her family, her dogs, and her yard, and enjoyed sitting outside and watching the hummingbirds.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Clubb, of the home; one daughter Tara Meeks and husband Kenneth of Heavener; one son, Will Clubb, of Heavener; one sister, Marilyn Dickerson, of Missoula, Montana; one brother Michael Marsili and wife Ashley of Dawson Springs, Kentucky; two grandchildren Madison Flores and husband Brook, and Colten Meeks and wife Nikki, both of Heavener; three great-grandchildren Holt Flores, Keithlynn Meeks and Kayzlee Meeks; one cousin Tammy Boring and husband Andy of Kentucky; one special friend Fanny Johnson and husband Gary of Poteau; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends whom loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Dennis Marsili

Pallbearers are Danny Love, Jay Stacy, Brook Flores, Colten Meeks, Darrell Roberts and Danny Bob Harris. Honorary pallbearers are Dwain Caughern, Jr., Bobby Carter, David Thomas, and Lee Marsili.

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m., until service time Thursday.

The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.