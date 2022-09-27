LeFlore County weather forecast 9-27-2022

Mostly clear skies and nice again Tuesday in the LeFlore County weather forecast brought to you today from Central National Bank.

The high will be 88 degrees, with a low of 52 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:10 a.m. Sunset is 7:07 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 26 are a high of 82 and low of 54. Records for the date were the high of 94 in 1998 and a low of 41 in 2000.

Last year on this date, the high was 91 and a low of 62.

Monday’s high was 87 with a low of 49.