LeFlore County calendar 9-27-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
Funeral service for Thelma Mozelle Griffith
High school softball: Wister at Poteau; Red Oak at Pocola; Whitesboro at McAlester.
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Graveside funeral service for Warren Strickland
Funeral service for Dusty Clubb
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener Community blood drive 2-6 p.m. First Baptist Church fellowship hall
High school softball regionals TBA
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Friday
High school football: Heavener at Eufaula; Poteau at Madill; Antlers at Spiro; Central Sallisaw at Pocola; Arkoma bye.
Saturday
Charleston at Heavener Wolf Pups 4 p.m.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m.