LeFlore County calendar 9-27-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

Funeral service for Thelma Mozelle Griffith

High school softball: Wister at Poteau; Red Oak at Pocola; Whitesboro at McAlester.

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Graveside funeral service for Warren Strickland

Funeral service for Dusty Clubb

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener Community blood drive 2-6 p.m. First Baptist Church fellowship hall

High school softball regionals TBA

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Friday

High school football: Heavener at Eufaula; Poteau at Madill; Antlers at Spiro; Central Sallisaw at Pocola; Arkoma bye.

Saturday

Charleston at Heavener Wolf Pups 4 p.m.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m.