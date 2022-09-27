Davis wins Week 4 pick-em

Dale Davis won the Ledger Week Four pick-em in a tiebreaker with Austin Davis.

They were both 7-3 on the week with Davis winning the tiebreaker.

They both went 10-1 for the week and both picked OU to score 42 points against Nebraska in the tiebreaker. Gunner Sanders also went 10-1 but had OU scoring 27 points in the tiebreaker.

Overall, Jim Patterson has a two-game lead over Gunner Sanders and Davis for the overall lead.

You can play the Week Five pick-em contest HERE.

Week 4 standings