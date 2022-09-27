Burn ban replaces in place

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Commissioners voted Monday to leave the outdoor burn ban in place.

The vote will be revisited weekly until dry conditions ease. The forecast calls for continued temperatures in the 80s with little or no chance of rain for the next week or more. Conditions in LeFlore County range from moderate to severe drought, according to the state Forestry Department.

Most of southeastern Oklahoma is under a burn ban along with several counties in western Arkansas.

Windy conditions raise the wildfire risk. While some activities are allowed under a burn ban, officials suggest delaying activities like charcoaling or welding if possible.

Commissioners also approved a cash reimbursement transfer request for $45,555 for the Gap Creek Road project in District 2.

They also approved a resolution to dispose of some 8,000-gallon steel fuel tanks from the District 3 inventory. Chairman Craig Olive said the railroad wanted to use the space the tanks were on. He said the tanks had been sitting on the site since 1954 and would be hauled off and buried.