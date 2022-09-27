Bible verse of the day 9-27-2022 By Craig Hall | September 27, 2022 | 0 That their hearts may be encouraged, being knit together in love, to reach all the riches of full assurance of understanding and the knowledge of God’s mystery, which is Christ. –Colossian 2: 2 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 9-20-2022 September 20, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-19-2022 September 19, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-18-2022 September 18, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-17-2022 September 17, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-16-2022 September 16, 2022 | No Comments »