Obituary for Warren Strickland

Graveside funeral service for Warren Strickland, 85, is 2 p.m Thursday at the Shady Point Cemetery with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Aug. 28, 1937 in Briartown to Eldon and Dollie (Starr) and passed away at Claremore Sept. 24, 2022. He was an Army Veteran and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving family members are his son, Richard Strickland

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mildred Maxine (Capell) Strickland.

Viewing is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the family visiting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.