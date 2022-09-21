Obituary for Sherryl Ballew

POTEAU – Funeral service for Sherryl (Sherry) Lynn Ballew, 68 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in Poteau with Gary Vancil officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home Poteau.

She was born July 11, 1954 in Camden, Arkansas to Vergie Estelle (Harris) and Marion L Cook and passed away Sept. 17, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Sherry loved to help people decorate, host, and each project needed just “a little bit more”. She loved the Poteau Community from Balloonfest to all the different community projects. She had a special knack for decorating, every year she would decorate the Christmas trees at the Reynolds Center. Sherry loved traveling, and being in company of friends, seeing the beautiful mountains in Colorado.

She was married Kendall Ballew Dec. 6, 1974 in Wister. They have one daughter, Brianne Ballew, of Oklahoma City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Bonnie Cook; mother, Virgie Estelle Harris.

Pallbearers are Jesse Henry, Jason Tucker, Scott Wilkerson, Harry Tustin, Bob Hendricks and Jim Sommers.

Viewing is Friday from 5-7 p.m.