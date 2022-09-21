Obituary for Bobby Johnson

Bobby June Johnson, 72, of Heavener was born Jan. 23, 1950 in Poteau to Bobby and Doris June (Srite) Miller passed away Sept. 14, 2022 in Heavener.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Reverend Ricky Huggins officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Johnson, of the home; one brother Jack Hancock and wife Sheryl of Vilonia, Arkansas; two step-brothers David Srite and wife Lisa, and Wendyl Srite, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, other loved ones, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Doris June Miller; and a daughter, Michelle Brand.

Bobby was a long-time resident of the area, a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church, and a retired secretary for Heavener High School. Before coming into the school system, Bobby worked in Child Welfare. Bobby was a rare breed in education. So often, students and school personnel are at odds with each other, but Bobby had the incredible ability to reach virtually every student. This was because Bobby met students “on their street”; she was able to appreciate each and every student, from the jocks to the students who saw life through a different lens and may not have found value in a formal education. Her ability to reach students was evident in her social media presence. It isn’t often that a retired school employee has dozens and dozens of students who want to stay in touch. Her relentless kindness and bubbly personality were able to reach even the grumpiest person. It was hard not to laugh or smile with Bobby around. Bobby will be missed by many whom loved and knew her. She had a contagious smile that could light up the room.