LeFlore County weather forecast 9-21-2022

Clear skies and record-breaking heat again Wednesday in LeFlore County, at least for one more day.

The high is forecast to be 99 degrees. The low will be 69.

Sunrise is 7:05. Sunset is 7:16 a.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 21 are a high of 84 and low of 57. Records for the date were the high of 95 in 1998 and a low of 43 in 1999.

Last year on this date, the high was 96 and a low of 70.

Tuesday’s high was 99, breaking the previous record of 96, also set in 2000, with a low of 69.

