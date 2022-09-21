Forwoodson, White to wed

Tiara LouVeta Forwoodson, the daughter of Tim and Donna Forwoodson of Wilburton, and Marcus Alan White, the son of Lewis and Penny White, of Summerfield would like to announce their upcoming marriage.

She is a 2008 graduate of Wilburton High School. Tiara completed Phlebotomy and Medical Assistant Certification and is currently a medical assistant for Saint Francis Warren Clinic, McAlester.

He is a 2009 graduate of LeFlore, and is currently a broadband specialist for Vyve Broadband in McAlester.

The bride’s grandparents are Lou and the late DeRoy Forwoodson and the late David and LuVeta Nickell all of Wilburton.

The groom’s grandparents are Betsy and the late Allen Benefield of Howe, and the late Neal White, and the late Marvin and Wanda Wood of Summerfield.

The wedding will take place at 5 p.m. at The Pointe of McAlester Oct. 1.

The couple will make their home in Wilburton.

