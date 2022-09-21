Bible verse of the day 9-21-2022 By Craig Hall | September 21, 2022 | 0 The bible verse of the day for Wednesday: “Look to the LORD and his strength; seek his face always.” Psalm 105:4 Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Ledger blog 9-8-2022 September 8, 2022 | No Comments » Morning prayer 9-3-2022 September 3, 2022 | No Comments » Ledger podcast September 2, 2022 | No Comments » Agenda City Council meeting 9-1-2022 September 1, 2022 | No Comments » Text us August 14, 2022 | 4 Comments »