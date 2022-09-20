Softball roundup 9-19-2022

HUGO – Heavener qualified for the postseason tournament with a pair of District 3A-8 wins at Hugo Monday.

The Lady Wolves, now 12-12 overall and 6-6 in district play, finished fourth in the district and plays Holdenville in the district tournament play-in games Thursday at home in a best-of-three series starting at 1 p.m. Hugo is 1-17 and 0-12.

Holdenville finished fifth in its district. This is the second straight year Heavener has played Holdenville in the postseason as the Lady Wolves came up short last year in games also played in Heavener.

In the opener at Hugo, Heavener scored nine runs in the first inning and were never threatened.

Kinley Brand pitched all three innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts.

Brand went 2-3 at the plate with two RBI and a run, Ava Cartwright was 2-2 with a RBI and a run, Kendra Zumwalt went 2-2 with two runs and a RBI, Cayleigh McGee doubled and had a 1-2 game with a RBI and a run and Paisley Stacy also doubled while going 1-2 with two RBI and two runs.

Heavener 13, Hugo 0

HEA 9 3 1—13 9 0

HUG 0 0 0—0 1 4

In the second contest, Heavener scored all 17 runs in the second inning, despite only getting six hits, as the Lady Wolves were walked 10 times.

Gracie Morrison pitched two innings, allowing one hit and one earned run. She struck out two and walked two. McKinley Alexander threw one inning and gave up one hit with one strikeout.

Addley McAlester went 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, Cartwright tripled and was 1-1 with four RBI and two runs and Brand doubled while going 1-2 with two runs and a RBI.

Heavener 17, Hugo 1

HUG 0 1 0—1 2 3

HEA 0 17 x—17 6 0

PANAMA – Allyssa Parker and Kylee Smith both homered as Pocola won at Panama, 10-0, Monday.

The Lady Indians are 32-2 and host Howe Tuesday. Panama is 6-13 and visit Muldrow Thursday.

Kyleigh Combs was the winning pitcher for Pocola. She went six innings, allowing six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Parker had the homer and tripled while going 3-4 with three RBI and three runs, Kail Chitwood doubled twice in a 2-2 outing with two RBI and a run, Bailey Lairamore was 2-3 and Smith hit a home run and was 1-1 with four runs and two RBI.

Sophie Pulice pitched 3.2 innings for Panama, allowing six hits and eight runs, all earned with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Kambrey Thompson threw 1.1 innings and gave up three hits and two runs, both earned, with a strikeout.

Haylee Holley was 2-3 for the Lady ‘Backs at the plate.

Pocola 10, Panama 0

POC 3 3 0 2 2—10 9 0

PAN 0 0 0 0 0—0 6 2

If you enjoy the Ledger, please subscribe