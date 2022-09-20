LeFlore County weather forecast 9-20-2022

Clear skies and a new record high temperature for the second straight day is forecast for Tuesday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 98 degrees, two degrees warmer than the previous record of 96 set in 2000. The low will be 70.

Sunrise is 7:04. Sunset is 7:17 a.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 20 are a high of 84 and low of 57. Records for the date were the high of 96 and a low of 48 in 1991.

Last year on this date, the high was 96 and a low of 70.

Monday’s high was 99, breaking the previous record of 96, also set in 2000, with a low of 47 in 1988.

