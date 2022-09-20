| logout
LeFlore County calendar 9-20-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
CASC regent meeting
High school softball: Talihina at Haileyville; Howe at Pocola; Arkoma at Quinton.
High school baseball: Howe at Battiest; Red Oak at Wister
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.
