Bible verse of the day 9-20-2022 By Craig Hall | September 20, 2022

The bible verse of the day for Tuesday: Rejoice in the Lord your God, for he has given you the autumn rains in righteousness. He sends you abundant showers, both autumn and spring rains, as before. —Joel 2:23