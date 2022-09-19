Patterson, Terry tie in Week Three pick-em

Jim Patterson and Brian Terry tied for the Week Three pick-em contest and also on the tiebreaker.

They both went 10-1 for the week and both picked OU to score 42 points against Nebraska in the tiebreaker. Gunner Sanders also went 10-1 but had OU scoring 27 points in the tiebreaker.

The winner between Patterson and Terry will be determined by whoever does the best in this week’s picks.

Overall, Patterson has a one-game lead over Sanders and Jesse Sutmiller for the overall lead.

You can play the Week Four pick-em contest HERE.