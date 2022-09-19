Obituary for Mary Lou Jordan

SPIRO – Graveside service for Mary Lou Jordan, 86 of Spiro, is 1 p.m. Monday at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating. Services were under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Nov. 15, 1935 in Spiro to William Jefferson Smith and Rhonda Bell (French) Smith and passed away Sept. 15, 2022 in Spiro.

She is survived by three daughters Sandy Bell and husband Scott, Donna Tyer, and Marilyn; two sons Harold Woods and Steve Woods; two sisters Delores Masterson and husband Charles, Brenda Miller and husband Glen; a brother Dale Smith and wife Wanda; grandchildren Jonathan Carter, Jeremy Tyer, Anisha May, Harold Wayne Woods, Adam Buckner, Darrell Buckner, Heather Buckner; and great grandchildren Colton Carter, Ceira Carter, Cameron Prier and Kaston May.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters Donna McClain and Jessie Decter; three brothers Bill Smith, Dallas Smith and James (Cub) Smith; and a granddaughter, Amber Woods.