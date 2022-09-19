LeFlore County weather 9-19-2022

Clear skies and a record-hot day are forecast for Monday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 98 degrees, breaking the previous high for the date of 96 set in 2000. The low will be 70.

Sunrise is 7:043 a.m. Sunset is 7:19 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 19 are a high of 85 and a low of 58. Records for the date were the high of 96 in 2000 and a low of 47 in 1988.

A year ago on this date, the high was 90 with a low of 71.

Sunday’s high was 96. The low was 70.

